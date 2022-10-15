Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on IMUX. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Aegis reduced their price objective on Immunic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

Immunic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMUX opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. Immunic has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $306.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunic

Immunic ( NASDAQ:IMUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunic will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMUX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Immunic during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immunic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immunic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunic during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

