ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Trading Up 5.6%

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.19 and last traded at $6.06. Approximately 192,991 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,330,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IMGN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.87.

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.18 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 67.02% and a negative net margin of 179.64%. ImmunoGen’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMGN. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,741,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,489,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,199,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,898,000 after buying an additional 4,492,165 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,432,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,225,000 after buying an additional 1,569,629 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,478,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,678,000 after buying an additional 346,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 332.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 15,020,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,592,000 after buying an additional 11,549,815 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

