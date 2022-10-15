Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Down 4.8% on Insider Selling

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $8.79 and last traded at $9.03. Approximately 13,984 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,963,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.49.

Specifically, Director Frank Torti bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 393,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,409.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Immunovant news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 272,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,770.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Torti purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $116,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 393,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,409.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 19,192 shares of company stock worth $150,989 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on IMVT. UBS Group lowered Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Immunovant from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Immunovant Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.64.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. On average, research analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Immunovant

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 6.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 17.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 43.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 23.8% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 10.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

(Get Rating)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.