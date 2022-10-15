Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of Impac Mortgage stock opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.58. Impac Mortgage has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.76.
Impac Mortgage Company Profile
