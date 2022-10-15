Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Inari Medical’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

NARI has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Inari Medical from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Inari Medical from $108.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Inari Medical in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inari Medical currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.89.

NASDAQ NARI opened at $72.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.62 and a beta of 1.26. Inari Medical has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.64.

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $92.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.04 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. Research analysts expect that Inari Medical will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $561,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,199,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,769,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Inari Medical news, Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $561,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,199,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,769,023.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald B. Milder sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $1,689,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,423,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,395,510.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,467 shares of company stock valued at $7,772,426. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 0.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 50,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 6.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 2.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 266.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 42.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

