Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18, RTT News reports. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 17.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Infosys updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

INFY opened at $17.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.25. The company has a market cap of $74.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.97. Infosys has a one year low of $16.39 and a one year high of $26.39.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 39.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 157,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 44,768 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the first quarter valued at $465,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 108.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,017,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,315,000 after acquiring an additional 528,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 1.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,051,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,164,000 after acquiring an additional 16,102 shares in the last quarter. 13.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INFY shares. Susquehanna lowered Infosys from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Infosys from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Infosys in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.06.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

