Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18, RTT News reports. Infosys had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 30.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Infosys updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

INFY opened at $17.81 on Friday. Infosys has a one year low of $16.39 and a one year high of $26.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.97.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INFY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Investec raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infosys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.06.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the first quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 11.6% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 28,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 83.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 34.8% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. 13.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

