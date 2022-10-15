Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18, RTT News reports. Infosys had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 30.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Infosys updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Infosys Stock Down 1.3 %

INFY opened at $17.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.31 and its 200-day moving average is $19.25. Infosys has a 52-week low of $16.39 and a 52-week high of $26.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INFY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.06.

Institutional Trading of Infosys

Infosys Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Infosys by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Infosys by 10.3% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Infosys by 24.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Infosys by 20.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Infosys by 11.6% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 28,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

