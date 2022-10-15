Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Upgraded to Buy by Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

INFY has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna cut Infosys from a positive rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Infosys from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Infosys from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Infosys in a report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.06.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:INFY traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.81. 13,607,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,308,842. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.25. Infosys has a 12 month low of $16.39 and a 12 month high of $26.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infosys

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 17.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Infosys by 160.1% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Infosys by 215.9% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. 13.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Infosys

(Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.