ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.00 ($14.29) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ING Groep from €11.50 ($11.73) to €11.75 ($11.99) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ING Groep from €12.80 ($13.06) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on ING Groep from €14.50 ($14.80) to €14.70 ($15.00) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.99.

ING Groep Price Performance

Shares of ING stock remained flat at $8.92 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,140,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,922,908. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.97.

ING Groep Cuts Dividend

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 21.17%. Equities research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.1737 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ING Groep

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ING. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,597,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,844,000 after purchasing an additional 364,704 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep in the first quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 14.7% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

