Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Ingevity from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.00.

Ingevity Stock Performance

NYSE:NGVT opened at $61.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.89. Ingevity has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $83.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingevity

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $419.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.50 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 33.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingevity will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGVT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 1,315.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 814,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,395,000 after purchasing an additional 756,903 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 22,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

