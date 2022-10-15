Injective Protocol Price Down 13% Over Last 7 Days (INJ)

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. Over the last week, Injective Protocol has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. Injective Protocol has a market cap of $126.90 million and approximately $12.57 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Injective Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.74 or 0.00009076 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,249.96 or 0.27408013 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010705 BTC.

Injective Protocol Token Profile

Injective Protocol was first traded on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,005,554 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Injective Protocol’s official website is injective.com.

Injective Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed.The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Injective Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

