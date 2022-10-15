Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Innospec stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.37. 61,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,872. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.19. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.13. Innospec has a one year low of $81.00 and a one year high of $106.87.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $467.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.45 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 6.71%. On average, analysts expect that Innospec will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Innospec during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Innospec in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innospec in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Innospec in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

