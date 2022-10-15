Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR) is Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,647 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New comprises approximately 4.9% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New were worth $5,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAPR. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BAPR opened at $29.02 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $34.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.90 and a 200-day moving average of $31.29.

