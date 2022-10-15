Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG) Shares Sold by Integral Investment Advisors Inc.

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,174 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.57% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter valued at $221,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 10.1% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 403.1% during the second quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 69,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 55,762 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the first quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 44.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $28.27 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a one year low of $27.95 and a one year high of $33.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.59.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.