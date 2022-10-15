Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV) Shares Sold by Integral Investment Advisors Inc.

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,275 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 128,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 13,337 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Down 2.1 %

BNOV stock opened at $27.72 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 1 year low of $27.21 and a 1 year high of $33.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.91.

