Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on INO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a sector perform rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.75.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INO traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.56. 4,900,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,271,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.24. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $7.77.

Insider Transactions at Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.52 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.19% and a negative net margin of 16,775.78%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 187.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David B. Weiner sold 11,875 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $31,587.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 892,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INO. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 44.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.