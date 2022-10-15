Insider Buying: Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:SBO) Insider Buys £1,983.06 in Stock

Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:SBO – Get Rating) insider Christopher Keljik OBE bought 2,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of £1,983.06 ($2,396.16).

Christopher Keljik OBE also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Christopher Keljik OBE purchased 6,475 shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 77 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £4,985.75 ($6,024.35).

On Wednesday, August 10th, Christopher Keljik OBE purchased 6,561 shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of £4,986.36 ($6,025.08).

Schroder British Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock opened at GBX 69.50 ($0.84) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 73.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 78.76. Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 66 ($0.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 111 ($1.34).

Schroder British Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC operates as an investment trust in the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in both public equity investments and private equity investments consisting predominantly of UK Companies.

