Inspiration Healthcare Group (LON:IHC) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $85.32

Shares of Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 85.32 ($1.03) and traded as low as GBX 79.80 ($0.96). Inspiration Healthcare Group shares last traded at GBX 82.50 ($1.00), with a volume of 24,179 shares traded.
Inspiration Healthcare Group Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 85.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 93.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58. The firm has a market cap of £56.55 million and a PE ratio of 2,075.00.
Inspiration Healthcare Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a GBX 0.21 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 0.28%. Inspiration Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.13%.
Inspiration Healthcare Group Company Profile
Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies medical technology for critical care, operating theatre, and home healthcare applications worldwide. The company provides neonatal intensive care products, such as inspiration air/oxygen blenders; Tecotherm Neo, a servo control device for total body cooling and warming to monitor the infant's temperature for every 2 seconds and making minute changes to the cooling fluid to ensure that the infant's temperature remains stable; LifeStart, a neonatal bedside resuscitation unit; and Inspire rPAP, a 2-piece non-invasive system for the initial stabilization and resuscitation of infants.
