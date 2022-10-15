Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IBP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Installed Building Products from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of Installed Building Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.25.

Installed Building Products Trading Down 5.1 %

NYSE:IBP traded down $4.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.32. 98,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,239. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.75. Installed Building Products has a 52 week low of $69.44 and a 52 week high of $141.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $676.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.12 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 50.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 23.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Installed Building Products

In other news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $251,715.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,669 shares in the company, valued at $876,002.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Installed Building Products

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 66,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth $270,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 31.6% during the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth $509,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

