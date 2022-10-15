Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet cut Integra LifeSciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.00.

NASDAQ IART traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $42.17. 437,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,318. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.92 and a 200-day moving average of $54.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Integra LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $40.67 and a 52 week high of $74.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $397.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.54 million. Analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $446,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,218.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $65,018.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,412.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $446,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,218.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,602 shares of company stock worth $536,067 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,482,718 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $99,327,000 after buying an additional 629,202 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 381.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 312,861 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $16,904,000 after purchasing an additional 247,813 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $14,479,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter worth approximately $10,777,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 266.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 234,446 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $15,065,000 after purchasing an additional 170,543 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

