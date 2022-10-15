Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $48.00 target price on the life sciences company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IART. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut Integra LifeSciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $42.17 on Tuesday. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $40.67 and a 1-year high of $74.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $397.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.54 million. On average, research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $446,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,218.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $65,018.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,412.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $446,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,218.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,602 shares of company stock worth $536,067. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,502 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,833 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.5% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.9% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 6.9% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

