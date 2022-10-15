Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $525,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Deere & Company by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 1,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DE opened at $357.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $360.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.65. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $365.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.58.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

