Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2022

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $525,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Deere & Company by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 1,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE opened at $357.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $360.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.65. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $365.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.58.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.