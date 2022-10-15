Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 509 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 3.2% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of VUG stock opened at $208.50 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $328.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.76.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

