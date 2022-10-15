Integrity Financial Corp WA Has $150,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,896,000 after buying an additional 1,354,069 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,447,000 after buying an additional 690,235 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,322,000 after buying an additional 10,477,874 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,277,000 after buying an additional 516,556 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 8,802,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,357,000 after buying an additional 892,974 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $3.51 on Friday, hitting $180.24. 74,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,598,105. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $244.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.89.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

