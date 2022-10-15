Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,049,053 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,244 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $39,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Intel by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.91. The company had a trading volume of 48,185,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,526,256. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.02. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $56.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

