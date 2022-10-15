Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,185,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,526,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $106.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.02. Intel has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $56.28.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.