Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ICPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.08.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.55. 436,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,796. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.89. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $21.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.85 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICPT. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

