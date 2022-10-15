International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $137.43.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of IFF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.71. 2,450,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972,431. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.81. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $83.14 and a 52-week high of $155.00. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.06.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 129.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IFF. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth about $3,747,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,650,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at about $630,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at about $690,000. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

