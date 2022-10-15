International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

INSW has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research upgraded International Seaways from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on International Seaways from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of International Seaways in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on International Seaways from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on International Seaways in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Seaways has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.75.

International Seaways Stock Up 2.7 %

INSW stock opened at $38.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.24. International Seaways has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $38.54.

International Seaways Announces Dividend

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.49 million. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. As a group, analysts predict that International Seaways will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently -48.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Seaways

In other International Seaways news, Director Ian T. Blackley sold 15,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $504,802.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,611.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ian T. Blackley sold 15,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $504,802.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $617,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,248.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,982 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Seaways

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 3.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in International Seaways by 2.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in International Seaways by 4.8% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 21,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in International Seaways by 1.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 117,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in International Seaways by 1.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 323,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

