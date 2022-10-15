Internet Computer Price Reaches $5.00 (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for approximately $5.00 or 0.00026194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a market cap of $1.34 billion and approximately $45.59 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00081797 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00060505 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000545 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00015564 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000316 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007284 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 488,508,776 tokens and its circulating supply is 268,332,190 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DFINITY Foundation is a not-for-profit scientific research organization based in Zurich, Switzerland, that oversees research centers in Palo Alto, San Francisco, and Zurich, as well as teams in Japan, Germany, the UK, and across the United States. The Foundation’s mission is to build, promote, and maintain the Internet Computer.The Internet Computer extends the functionality of the public Internet so that it can host backend software, transforming it into a global compute platform.Using the Internet Computer, developers can create websites, enterprise IT systems and internet services by installing their code directly on the public Internet and dispense with server computers and commercial cloud services.The Internet Computer is launching a revolutionary public network that provides a limitless environment for smart contracts that run at web speed, serve web, scale, and reduce compute costs. Able to build everything from DeFi, to mass market tokenized social media services that run on-chain, or extend Ethereum dapps.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

