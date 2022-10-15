Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
IPI has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.
Intrepid Potash Price Performance
Intrepid Potash stock traded down $4.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.60. The stock had a trading volume of 270,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,174. The company has a market cap of $538.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.72. Intrepid Potash has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $121.72.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intrepid Potash
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Intrepid Potash by 480.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in Intrepid Potash by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.85% of the company’s stock.
Intrepid Potash Company Profile
Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.
