Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,350 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,142 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $15.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $380.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,804,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $430.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $422.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.43, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 43.03%.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at $463,476.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTU. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $538.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $544.47.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

