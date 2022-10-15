Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $210.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intuitive Surgical’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.34 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ISRG. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $243.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $256.88.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $183.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,162 shares of company stock worth $22,062,916 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.