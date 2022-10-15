Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.39. Inuvo shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 228,410 shares traded.
The company has a market cap of $45.63 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.88.
Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $22.65 million during the quarter.
Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.
