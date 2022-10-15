Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.39. Inuvo shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 228,410 shares traded.

Inuvo Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $45.63 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $22.65 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Inuvo Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INUV. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Inuvo during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Inuvo by 175.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 91,700 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Inuvo by 12.0% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 707,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 76,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Inuvo by 10.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 28,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Inuvo by 2.4% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,805,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 138,100 shares in the last quarter. 20.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

