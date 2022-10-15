Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Invacare Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of IVC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.68. The stock had a trading volume of 92,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Invacare has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $5.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Invacare alerts:

Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $189.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.59 million. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 22.20% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invacare will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invacare

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invacare by 43.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 573,903 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 173,592 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invacare by 30.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 441,937 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 103,627 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invacare by 220.0% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 160,001 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 110,001 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Invacare by 2.4% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,872,034 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Invacare by 250.0% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 350,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and Küschall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.