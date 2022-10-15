Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.
Shares of IVC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.68. The stock had a trading volume of 92,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Invacare has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $5.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.51.
Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $189.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.59 million. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 22.20% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invacare will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and Küschall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.
