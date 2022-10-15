Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the September 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BSMP stock opened at $23.96 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a 12 month low of $23.79 and a 12 month high of $26.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.47.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,919,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $633,000.

