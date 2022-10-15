Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the September 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of BSMP stock opened at $23.96 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a 12 month low of $23.79 and a 12 month high of $26.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.47.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF
