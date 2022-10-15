Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 124,145 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,067,721 shares.The stock last traded at $30.46 and had previously closed at $30.45.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the second quarter worth $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the first quarter worth $42,000. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 105.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the first quarter worth $126,000.

About Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

