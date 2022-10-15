Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Position Lessened by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 1.1% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $128.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

