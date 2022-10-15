Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Sold by Optas LLC

Optas LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 7,070.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 585,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,288,000 after purchasing an additional 577,578 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,250,000 after purchasing an additional 20,974 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 151,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,167.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 75,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after purchasing an additional 69,239 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 62,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

RYT traded down $6.38 on Friday, hitting $220.06. 146,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,419. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.53 and a 200-day moving average of $255.80. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $213.47 and a 12-month high of $327.81.

