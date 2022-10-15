Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $138.73

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $138.73 and last traded at $140.16, with a volume of 6460 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $143.77.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPG. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 673.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

