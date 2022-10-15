Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Investar to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Investar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISTR traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.48. 4,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,756. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.07. The stock has a market cap of $215.23 million, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.47. Investar has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $23.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Investar Increases Dividend

Investar ( NASDAQ:ISTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The business had revenue of $28.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.92 million. Investar had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 14.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Investar will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Investar’s payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Investar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Investar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Investar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Investar by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in Investar by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 27,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Investar by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

