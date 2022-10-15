Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for October 15th (AMAT, ARIS, CHE, CL, CNOB, DIOD, ECOM, FAST, FUN, HUN)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Saturday, October 15th:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Get Applied Materials Inc alerts:

Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARIS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.