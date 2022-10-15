Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Acquires 3,946 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.99. 47,240,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,925,272. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.16.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

A number of research firms recently commented on T. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

