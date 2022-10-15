Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Decreases Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 101,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,279,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,229,000 after buying an additional 39,949 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded down $3.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $221.99. 704,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.59 and a 12 month high of $261.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.81 and a 200-day moving average of $242.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 716.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,032.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on STZ shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total transaction of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,117 shares of company stock worth $2,040,788. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

