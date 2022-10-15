Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Grows Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,011,813,000 after buying an additional 1,448,444 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,658,261,000 after buying an additional 1,139,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,755,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,989,313,000 after buying an additional 706,994 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after buying an additional 1,105,170 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $1,025,028,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.4 %

IBM stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,763,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,584,234. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.22. The company has a market capitalization of $108.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $144.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.30.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Recommended Stories

