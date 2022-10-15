Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Invests $133,000 in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VPU. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $53,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded down $1.89 on Friday, reaching $135.60. 624,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,236. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.22. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.72 and a fifty-two week high of $169.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

