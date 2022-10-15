Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Invests $137,000 in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,025.6% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 9,302 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter worth about $214,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 59.4% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 37.8% in the second quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 9,730 shares during the period.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

IXN traded down $1.24 on Friday, hitting $41.60. The company had a trading volume of 220,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,947. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $40.31 and a 52-week high of $65.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.28.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

