Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Makes New $458,000 Investment in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 9,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $49,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $188,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUSB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.82. The stock had a trading volume of 287,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,113. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.82 and a 12-month high of $51.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.21.

