Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Sells 648 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV reduced its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,383 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,349,223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,375,853,000 after buying an additional 7,403,778 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $481,525,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 29.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,205,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,234,000 after buying an additional 2,789,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $208,596,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.39.

Medtronic Stock Down 2.3 %

MDT stock traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,500,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,895,835. The firm has a market cap of $108.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.94. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $79.44 and a 52-week high of $128.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

